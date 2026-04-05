62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcycle crash temporarily closes left lane on Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

7 hours 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, April 05 2026 Apr 5, 2026 April 05, 2026 2:11 PM April 05, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — Emergency officials responded to a motorcycle crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge just past LaPlace on Sunday. 

The non-fatal crash, which left one lane on I-10 East temporarily blocked, involved a motorcycle and a truck, according to officials. 

Trending News

All lanes have since been reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days