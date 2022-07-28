78°
Four-year-old nearly beaten to death while mother was away from home; mom's boyfriend booked for attempted murder

Thursday, July 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A man was booked for attempted second-degree murder after he viciously beat his girlfriend's 4-year-old child while she was away at work, deputies said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher admitted to beating the boy sometime Monday. 

The sheriff's office said the child was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The boy was still in the hospital Thursday but is expected to recover.

