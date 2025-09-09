82°
Four students arrested in fight at Bridge Academy

Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Four students were arrested after a fight at the Bridge Academy on Monday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police officers responded to the school, formerly IDEA Bridge, on North Airway Drive around 4:30 p.m. 

Police said three female students and one male student were arrested for simple battery and disturbing the peace, and then released to their parents. 

WBRZ has contacted the school to get more information. We are waiting on a response. 

