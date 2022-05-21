87°
Four Methodist churchs combine for Easter Sunday service

March 17, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Kristen Althouse

SATSUMA – Four churches in Livingston Parish are joining forces this Easter to bring a combined service tor the entire parish.

Faith Crossing United Methodist Church in North Walker, Livingston United Methodist Church, Corbin in Walker, and James Chapel in Holden will meet Easter Sunday in the Suma Crossing Community Center Theatre. Faith Crossing's Rev. Warren Clifton will deliver the message.

All four church choirs will join together to sing traditional hymns and contemporary christian music as the "Celebration Choir"

The offering from this service will benefit the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home.

