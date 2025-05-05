Four men arrested in Grand Isle child prostitution, sexual abuse investigation

GRAND ISLE - Four men have been arrested as part of an investigation into child prostitution and sexual abuse, police said.

The men, who range in age from 26 to 75, were booked Friday. Grand Isle Police Chief Christopher Hernandez said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

Ray Arabie, 75, of Grand Isle, was booked with prostitution involving people under 17.

Byron Crouch, 27, of St. Rose, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles.

Chad Perkins, 36, of Grand Isle, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated flight from officers and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Cody Kowalske, 26, of Grand Isle, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles and possession of marijuana.