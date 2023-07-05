Latest Weather Blog
Four killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
SHREVEPORT - Four people were killed and at least six were injured in a mass shooting that happened during a Fourth of July block party.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday, according to CNN. Shreveport police said it was difficult to get to the scene due to the number of vehicles parked around the party.
Police said three of the victims died shortly after the shooting late Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, officers found a body with gunshot wounds near the crime scene.
A Shreveport councilwoman, Tabatha Taylor, said the block party happens every year.
"Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community," Taylor said. "It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a good time on this holiday."
Trending News
It was not immediately clear if a suspect was arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fix for sinking LA 1 bridge to cost millions; project halted until...
-
Iberville jail trusty on the run after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's unit
-
Louisiana Time Machine - Sunday Journal
-
Three killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
-
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium