Four inmates indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Dixon Correctional

JACKSON - Four Dixon Correctional inmates have been indicted on murder charges one week after a fatal stabbing that happened in the prison's yard.

Inmate Joseph Constance was indicted for second-degree murder connected to the stabbing death of 39-year-old Cornelius Kelly.

Three other inmates, Taylor Williams, Terrell Holmes and Arsenio Wells, were indicted for second-degree murder as well, but District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla says they will be tried for principal to second-degree murder.

"Just one individual who actually held the knife or shank and actually stabbed the victim. Other individuals were involved hence they were principals to second degree murder and the grand jury charged all four with second degree murder," said D'Aquilla.

D'Aquilla said the attack was caught on camera and Kelly was stabbed three times. East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies are still investigating and more people may be charged.

"This investigation is not over and there will be others that probably are going to be arrested, but for charges that were not necessary to take to the grand jury today," said Travis.

The sheriff's office said Constance is serving time for rape, Williams for aggravated battery, Holmes for attempted murder and Wells for carjacking and armed robbery.