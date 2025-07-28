90°
Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary; all victims expected to recover, deputies say
ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road.
Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.
On Monday, deputies said all four people injured are expected to recover.
