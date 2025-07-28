90°
Four hurt in crash along Milldale Road in Zachary; all victims expected to recover, deputies say

52 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 10:28 AM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Four people were hurt in a wreck along Milldale Road in Zachary on Sunday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles crashed head-on around 7:15 p.m. along Milldale near Chaney Road. 

Sources told WBRZ that one of the injured people was in critical condition.

On Monday, deputies said all four people injured are expected to recover. 

