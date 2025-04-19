Four Hammond apartments ruled total loss after fire starts in attic

Photo Credit: Hammond Fire Department

HAMMOND — Four Hammond apartments were deemed total losses after a fire started in the building's attic Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the North Pine Street fire around 5:36 a.m. and eventually put out the blaze. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that the building was a two-story house converted into apartments and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.