Four departments work to put out large house fire in Ascension Parish

DARROW - Four departments worked together to put out a large house fire in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night.

The fire happened on Rayborn Church Road in Gonzales at around 10 p.m.. When firefighters from the 5th Ward Fire Department arrived, they saw the home was fully involved and there were flames coming from the home's windows and doors.

The 5th Ward as well as the Ascension Parish Fire District #1, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department worked to control the blaze.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.