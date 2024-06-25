Four from Baton Rouge Police's now-defunct 'Street Crimes' unit indicted in 2020 abuse case

BATON ROUGE — Four Baton Rouge police officers who worked in the now-defunct "Street Crimes" unit were indicted Tuesday on charges linked to the alleged abuse of a suspect in 2020.

BRPD officers Todd Thomas, Doug Chustz and Troy Lawrence Sr. were formally charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office. Officer Jesse Barcelona was charged with conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that the arrests stemmed from an incident in 2020 when a person was strip searched, beaten and shocked with a taser on Plank Road. The body camera footage was supposedly lost.

The Street Crimes unit was dismantled in August 2023 after reports about the "BRAVE Cave," which was formally known as the Street Crimes Processing Unit.