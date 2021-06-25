Four arrested overnight in deadly IHOP shooting, authorities continue search for fifth suspect

ZACHARY - Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the deadly May shooting of two IHOP employees just outside of the Baton Rouge restaurant on Siegen Lane and investigators say they are still searching for a fifth suspect.

Two Zachary men, a third adult female suspect, and a juvenile have been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Authorities identified the two adult male suspects from Zachary as 21-year-old Melvin Brooks Jr. and 20-year-old Tyrese Keller.

According to arrest documents, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are still searching for a man named Trevell Jarrell.

Investigators believe Jarrell and a juvenile, primary suspects in the incident, gunned down two IHOP employees with the assistance of Brooks and Keller on a Tuesday afternoon (May 25).

Official documents state that video surveillance and eyewitness accounts assisted detectives throughout their investigation.

According to authorities, an interview with Shermane Molden, a female friend of Brooks, revealed that she'd traveled to IHOP with Brooks, Jarrell, and Keller on the morning of May 25; Molden owned the silver Hyundai they'd used to get to the Baton Rouge restaurant and she later confirmed that she'd allowed the suspects to use her car later that day.

After a brief stop at IHOP, the men dropped Molden off at a Baton Rouge apartment and authorities say Jarrell and the unidentified juvenile then used a stolen blue Toyota Matrix to go back to IHOP and carry out the shooting around noon.

Detectives say video surveillance shows Jarrell and his juvenile accomplice in a blue Toyota Matrix sitting in a parking lot adjacent to IHOP until two of the restaurant's male employees exited the eatery for a break.

At that point, officials say, the Toyota pulled up to IHOP and as the two suspects exited the vehicle, they brandished guns and fired multiple shots at the employees.

One of the IHOP workers, Courtney Whitfield, died at the scene of the crime, the other victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Video surveillance, officials say, shows Jarrell and his young accomplice fleeing in the Toyota.

Shortly after this, authorities say the two drove to the 5400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane and set fire to the Toyota.

Arrest documents confirm that video surveillance from the neighborhood shows them running away from the vehicle and heading west, where they go to a church parking lot and get into the silver Hyundai Elantra that belonged to Molden.

According to reports from authorities, the two then picked Molden up from the apartment where they'd dropped her off that morning.

An intensive investigation that involved multiple interviews with individuals who'd been eyewitnesses of the deadly shooting and with others who were somehow tied to the crime led authorities to an overnight arrest at a home along Flonacher Road.

Keller, Brooks, and Molden were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first degree murder.

The previously mentioned juvenile was also arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, simple arson, obstruction of justice, and illegal possession of stolen things.

According to official reports, representatives of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office worked alongside the Denham Springs Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana State Police Air Support, and S.C.A.T. throughout the course of this investigation.

Anyone with information related to Trevell Jarrell's whereabouts can contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.