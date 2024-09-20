Four arrested in the Gonzales area for child sex trafficking

GONZALES - Four people were arrested for child sex trafficking after a missing juvenile from Texas was tracked down in the Gonzales area, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP said Kiara Davis, 20, of Gonzales, Jayden Hodge, 19, of Dallas, Antonio Jackson, 21, of Phoenix and La'Niyia Campbell, 18, of Dallas were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

The juvenile is safe and in custody of the Department of Children and Family Services. These cases are under investigation.