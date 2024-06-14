95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four arrested after plan to ambush Baton Rouge police officers, brandishing weapons on social media

1 hour 10 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 3:08 PM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested after brandishing weapons with a machine gun converter device and having plans to ambush and kill police officers, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it investigated three suspects after they consistently posted firearms equipped with machine gun conversion devices on their social media accounts. During the investigation, detectives also learned of a plan to ambush and kill Baton Rouge police officers.

On June 4, 2024, BRPD Special Investigations Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed arrest warrants and apprehended a 16-year-old male suspect, Gaines, Lumbers, and Williams.

Trending News

The adults arrested were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of a machine gun; the 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center for juvenile in possession of a machine gun.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days