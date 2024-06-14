Four arrested after plan to ambush Baton Rouge police officers, brandishing weapons on social media

BATON ROUGE - Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested after brandishing weapons with a machine gun converter device and having plans to ambush and kill police officers, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it investigated three suspects after they consistently posted firearms equipped with machine gun conversion devices on their social media accounts. During the investigation, detectives also learned of a plan to ambush and kill Baton Rouge police officers.

On June 4, 2024, BRPD Special Investigations Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed arrest warrants and apprehended a 16-year-old male suspect, Gaines, Lumbers, and Williams.

The adults arrested were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of a machine gun; the 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center for juvenile in possession of a machine gun.