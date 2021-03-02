47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former West Feliciana sheriff's deputy arrested on child porn charges

2 hours 40 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 4:30 PM March 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro
William Herrin

BATON ROUGE - A former West Feliciana sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography. 

William Herrin, 60, of St. Francisville was charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Herrin's arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office. 

Herrin was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days