Former WBRZ reporter Falon Brown appointed director of communications for EBR mayor's office

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced the appointment of two people to be part of his communications team Tuesday, including a former WBRZ reporter.

Falon Brown was appointed as the director of communications for Edwards after she worked at WBRZ for the past five years as a digital producer, a traffic reporter and a multimedia journalist.

Additionally, Chaselynn Grant was appointed as deputy director of communications for Edwards' team. Grant was appointed to the East Baton Rouge Parish Board of Election Supervisors and, before joining the Edwards administration, served as a special assistant and communications specialist in the mayor’s office.