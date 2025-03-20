Former Tractor Supply employee arrested for allegedly defrauding store out of $8,000

59°
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - A former Tractor Supply employee was arrested for allegedly defrauding the store of over $8,000 using refunds, according to the New Roads Police Department.

Ross Vangeffen was booked on charges of felony theft and monetary instrument abuse after engaging in a scheme to steal merchandise from the store and later process returns, leading to him receiving over $8,000 in refunded funds credited to his credit card. 

Another man, Charles McDonald, was arrested for aiding and abetting in the theft.

