Former Tractor Supply employee arrested for allegedly defrauding store out of $8,000
NEW ROADS - A former Tractor Supply employee was arrested for allegedly defrauding the store of over $8,000 using refunds, according to the New Roads Police Department.
Ross Vangeffen was booked on charges of felony theft and monetary instrument abuse after engaging in a scheme to steal merchandise from the store and later process returns, leading to him receiving over $8,000 in refunded funds credited to his credit card.
Another man, Charles McDonald, was arrested for aiding and abetting in the theft.
