Former state trooper arrested for theft, malfeasance for 'skip-scanning' items

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

COVINGTON - A former Louisiana State Police employee was arrested for theft and malfeasance in office after "skip-scanning" items at a Covington retail store, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Huey Galmiche, 50, committed the crimes while on duty and dressed in his state police uniform, according to the STPSO.

Galmiche was immediately put on administrative leave and he resigned from his position Wednesday, according to a statement from a State Police official.

