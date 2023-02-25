Former state agency leader charged with ethics violations after improperly paying himself more than $210K

BATON ROUGE - The former head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was charged with ethics violations after he allegedly paid himself more than $210,000 in unapproved overtime hours and a bonus check during his time as leader.

The Louisiana Board of Ethics (BOE) voted in January to charge the embattled former executive secretary of the LSBPSE, Fabian Blache III, for thousands of hours worth of improper overtime payments and one improper annual bonus payment.

BOE documents show Blache paid himself $200,585.57 in overtime pay from January 2019 to July 2021, despite his "unclassified position" being deemed ineligible to get compensation for extra hours. The pay makes up 3,418.75 hours of overtime.

None of his overtime payments were approved by the board, and Blache signed the checks himself, according to the BOE.

The Louisiana Constitution says that state employees can't receive public funds as bonus compensation payments, but documents show Blache also gave himself a bonus check in December 2020 of $12,361.44. The bonus amounted to 10 percent of his gross annual salary as leader of the board.

Blache was ousted from his position by the board's members in September 2021 amid several WBRZ reports on his alleged sexual misconduct and other wrongdoings while employed with LSBPSE.