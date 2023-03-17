Former Southern University QB arrested for alleged assault

BATON ROUGE - Former Southern University quarterback Ladarius Skelton was arrested Thursday for an alleged aggravated assault Thursday afternoon on Airline Highway and Siegen Lane.

According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Skelton was giving a ride home to a coworker, who reportedly gave him the wrong directions to his home. Skelton asked the man what was going on, and the two got into an argument and began fighting over a weapon in Skelton's car after the man tried to get out.

Skelton allegedly pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off because it was not loaded.

The victim reportedly got out of the car and ran to the vehicle behind them on the road and told them to call 911.

Skelton was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. Arrest documents said Skelton refused to make a statement until he spoke with a lawyer.