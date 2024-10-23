Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named to SWAC Hall of Fame

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Southewestern Athletic Conference named former Southern football head coach Pete Richardson to its 2024 Hall of Fame class Wednesday.

Richardson is the second winningest coach in Southern football history and winning percentage, only being behind A.W. Mumford. He coached from 1993 to 2009, winning four SWAC conference titles.

Other inductees include Grambling State's Hillary Matthew Bossier, Alcorn State's Fred McNair, Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Earl Goldman, and broadcaster Charlie Neal. McNair currently works as Southern's tight ends coach and is the older brother of 2003 NFL co-MVP Steve McNair.

