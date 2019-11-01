57°
Former SLU Lion Wade Miley traded to Mariners

3 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 08 2015 Dec 8, 2015 December 08, 2015 9:06 AM December 08, 2015 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - Former Southeastern Louisiana University standout Wade Miley will play for his third MLB team in 2016. The left-hander was traded to the Seattle Mariners Monday afternoon.

In 2015, Miley's first and only season with the Boston Red Sox, the southpaw had a rough April, but rebounded to compile a respectable 11-11 win/loss record with a 4.46 ERA. Miley finished with 193 innings pitched; the first time he failed to reach 200 since his rookie season in 2012.

Miley became expendable last week when the Red Sox signed David Price, the top pitcher on the free agent market.

Miley, a native of Loranger, compiled 20 wins for Southeastern between 2006 and 2008. After that season, Miley was selected in the 1st round of the draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his major league debut in 2011. In 2012, his first full season in the majors, Miley pitched to 16-11 record with a 3.33 ERA, finishing 2nd in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

