Former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

6 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, May 16 2018 May 16, 2018 May 16, 2018 5:58 PM May 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive has passed away at the age of 77.

Succeeding Roy Kramer, Slive served as commissioner from 2002 until his retirement in 2015.

Throughout his time in the Southeastern Conference, Slive "led the adoption of a new and effective league-wide NCAA compliance initiative, engineered landmark television contracts, including the launch of the SEC Network, and guided the conference through expansion, welcoming two new institutions," the SEC said.

"The SEC enjoyed unprecedented championship success under Slive's leadership," the SEC said in a release.

