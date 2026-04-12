Former Saints player turned UFL coach charged with DWI ahead of game in Texas, reports say

EULESS, Tx. — Former Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was charged with a DWI in Tarrant County, Texas, on Saturday, according to a report by ESPN.

Ginn, who currently coaches the UFL's Columbus Aviators, previously played as a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints for three seasons from 2017 to 2020.

After being released on a $1,000 bond, Ginn took to social media on Sunday to release a statement. "I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote. "I've always believed in accountability and now it's my turn to live that standard."

I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend.



I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard.



I understand the responsibility that comes with being a… pic.twitter.com/Z8d2o7Hr9H — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) April 12, 2026

UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon released a statement saying, "We are aware of an incident involving Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information."

Brandon went on to appoint offensive coordinator Todd Haley to lead the Aviators in Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Renegades.