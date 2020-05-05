Former President Obama to produce televised graduation event for class of 2020

Former President Barack Obama will be holding a televised graduation event for the high school class of 2020, most of whom are missing their in-person graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will be a 1-hour multimedia event featuring several guests, and it will air on Saturday, May 16, on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC as well as other broadcast and digital streaming partners, according to a press release.