EBRSO: Woman faces felony conspiracy charges after setting vehicle on fire, filing insurance claim

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman for allegedly setting her vehicle on fire before filing an insurance claim, arrest documents say.

Daresha Paul, 30, allegedly plotted to drive her car to St. Landry Parish, set it on fire and stage the incident as a vehicle theft. Arrest records say Paul then filed a claim through State Farm.

Paul is booked for criminal conspiracy as well as prohibited activities and sanctions.