Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief

NEW ROADS - A former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy has been confirmed as the New Roads Police chief.

The New Roads City Council appointed Cedric Epps during a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Epps is listed on the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office website as a Lieutenant over uniform patrol.

The police chief position was left vacant after former chief Delaney Lee resigned amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an officer. Assistant Chief James Johnson took over in the interim.