Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs commits to LSU

LSU continues to purge the transfer portal for Louisiana talent, Tuesday no different. Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs committing to the Tigers, easing what head coach Brian Kelly called “uncertainties” around the running back position coming out of spring practice.

Diggs, a Boutte native who went to Archbishop Rummel, was the Fighting Irish’s second-leading rusher as a sophomore last season. He finished with 821 yards rushing and four touchdowns on a team-high 165 carries, an average of 5 yards per rush.

After two years at Notre Dame, where Diggs first played for Kelly, he entered the transfer portal April 27. Diggs called it the “hardest decision of my life” in a social media post. He also considered South Carolina and Ole Miss before announcing his decision Tuesday.

Diggs, who’s listed at 6-foot and 214 pounds, has two years of eligibility. LSU now has seven scholarship running backs as it tries to contend for a championship with Diggs, graduate student Josh Williams, senior Noah Cain, senior John Emery, junior Armoni Goodwin, freshman Trey Holly and freshman Kaleb Jackson.