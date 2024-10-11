85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former NFL player's son sentenced to 250 hours of community service for deadly hit-and-run crash

1 hour 56 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 11:22 AM October 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The son of a former NFL player was sentenced Friday to three years probation and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in October 2022.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, 24, pleaded guilty in September to hit-and-run driving that caused the death of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. A grand jury chose not to act on charging Brister with a negligent homicide he previously faced.

Brister must complete 250 hours of court-approved community service work and will be under probation for a period of three years. He is also ordered, at the request of the family to speak with the LSU Football team and other college students as to the impact and effects of drinking and driving, District Attorney Hillar Moore said. 

Moore said that Brister is also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000. 

"This was an obviously tragic and emotional case that has affected not only the lives of those involved but each of their family members and our community," Moore added. 

Brister, the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, after hitting Jarreau in his car near the corner of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive. Jarreau died at the scene and Brister left before police arrived.

Trending News

Several days later, Brister surrendered himself to police and was arrested for felony hit-and-run driving.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days