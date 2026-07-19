BRPD seeks to hire former law enforcement in support roles under new program

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking approval to create a Police Support Specialist Program that would allow former members of law enforcement to assist in operational duties.

The program would employ part-time civilians to perform administrative duties as contract workers with the police department. Those employed must be approved by Human Resources and the Parish Attorney's Office and have at least 20 years of sworn law enforcement experience.

To be considered, employees must have at least a 30-day separation of service from City-Parish municipal, classified and unclassified employment. Workers will also not be allowed to work more than 29 hours per week.

The proposal comes from Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse and Human Resources Director LaToya Pierson and will be introduced to the Metropolitan Council on July 22.

A public hearing for the proposal will take place on Aug. 12.