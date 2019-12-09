Former mayor of Clinton, Lori Ann Bell, sentenced in malfeasance case

BATON ROUGE – Lori Ann Bell, the former mayor of Clinton, appeared in court this morning to face charges of obtaining leased vehicles by false representation and malfeasance in office.

Bell offered a no-contest plea and gave up rights to a trial.

The courts decided that Bell cannot seek re-election and she faces one year of probation in addition to paying a compulsory fee of $500.

In September, Bell and former Clinton Police Chief Frederick Dunn were arrested for their roles in allegedly obtaining leased vehicles by false representation.

Subpoena documents say Bell and Chief Dunn signed off on a 60-month lease, paying a sum of $200,000 for four Tahoes.

But other officials maintained that the lease purchase was never presented to the board and wasn't included in their budget.

The two were also accused of collecting 'officer fines' on an excessive basis.

