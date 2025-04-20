74°
Former LSU women's basketball player Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU Tiger Last-Tear Poa announced Sunday that she's headed to Arizona State. 

The guard came to LSU from Northwest Florida State College in 2022 and played three seasons. She entered the transfer portal after LSU's loss in the Elite Eight to UCLA. 

Only a few weeks ahead of Poa's announcement, the Sun Devils hired new Women's Basketball Head Coach Molly Miller, who left Grand Canyon University for the Big 12 job. 

