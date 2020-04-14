Former LSU student convicted in 2017 hazing death released from prison Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU fraternity member at the center of a deadly hazing incident that made national headlines has been released from prison just months after his sentence began.

The Department of Corrections tells WBRZ that Matthew Naquin was released from Dixon Correctional Institute Tuesday morning.

Naquin was convicted of negligent homicide last year for the death of Max Gruver, who died after a hazing ritual in September 2017. Naquin was said to be the ringleader of the so-called "bible study", pushing Gruver to drink dangerous amounts of hard liquor.

In November, he was sentenced to five years in prison with half his sentence suspended. He began serving that sentence this past January. Prosecutors said at the time his prison time would likely be reduced to less than a year with good behavior and other jail programs taken into account.

He is slated to be under probation for three years after his release.