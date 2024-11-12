Former LSU stars Tre' Morgan & Grant Taylor selected as Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars

Courtesy: LSU Baseball X

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Former LSU National Champions Tre' Morgan and Grant Taylor shined during this year's Fall Stars Game as the best of the Arizona Fall League took the field at Sloan Park.

Morgan played the entire game in left field and reached base three times. He was tied for the most bases reached in the 2024 Fall Stars Game as the former Tiger doubled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. The Tampa Bay prospect is currently second in the Fall League in hits and doubles with 27 and eight respectively.

Taylor came into the game in the second inning and struck out a batter without giving up a run. He worked around a double using a mix of his 94-97 mph fastball and a mid-80s slider. Taylor is currently with the Chicago White Sox's minor league system and has thrown 7.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League this year tallying 13 strikeouts.

The 2024 Arizona Fall League wraps up this week with the play-in semifinals on Friday, November 15 and the championship game to commence the next day.