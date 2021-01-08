43°
Former LSU star Justin Jefferson becomes 1st rookie WR named to All-Pro team since 1998

2 hours 47 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

MINNEAPOLIS - After a historic first season with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson has become the first rookie wide receiver named to the AP's All-Pro team in more than two decades.

The former Tiger, and star of LSU's championship-winning 2019 team, was named part of the second All-Pro team Friday. He became the first rookie wide receiver to make the first or second team since Randy Moss in 1998. 

Jefferson closed out the 2020 season with 88 catches, 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He's also a frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. 

