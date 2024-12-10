Former LSU star Joe Burrow's Ohio home was broken into during Monday Night Football game in Dallas

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Former LSU Heisman-winner and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas when his Ohio home was broken into, local outlet WLWT reports.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in to WLWT, but did not share more details.

A 911 caller said her daughter was staying at the home when the break in happened.

“Someone is trying to break into the house right now. My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside,” the caller said. “She said someone was in the house.”

That woman's daughter then called 911, where she can be heard to a man in the house, who a dispatcher confirmed was working security at the home. Radio traffic from that night indicates there was an officer on detail at his house that night and that there was a shattered window in bedroom and the bedroom was ransacked.

The NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries involving the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”