Former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hosting football skills camp in Baton Rouge

2 hours 46 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 1:39 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - Buckle up your chin straps because former LSU and current New Orleans Saints running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is hosting a football camp in the capital area.

The Glyde 225 football skills camp is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for kids ages 6 to 15. It will take place at the Elite Training Academy on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.

The event is free for young athletes to attend and develop their skills, improve their technique and learn from Edwards-Helaire. 

To sign up for the football camp, click here

