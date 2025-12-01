56°
Former LSU president, vet school dean William Jenkins dies at 88
BATON ROUGE - Dr. William L. Jenkins, who served as LSU's chancellor and president twice, passed away, The Advocate reported. He was 88.
The South African native arrived in Louisiana in 1988 to work as the dean of the LSU Vet School. He was named LSU's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs in 1993.
Three years later, Jenkins was appointed as the school's fifth chancellor, and three years after that, he was named president of the university.
He retired in 2007, but returned in 2012 as the interim president until 2013.
Jenkins is survived by his wife Peggy, his four children and their grandchildren.
