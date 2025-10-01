Former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen returns to high school after stadium renamed for him

NEW ROADS - Former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen returned to Pointe Coupee Parish after his high school named its football stadium after him.

Queen was a part of the 2019 LSU National Championship team. He was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft; he currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen earned two-time Pro Bowl and one-time Second Team All-Pro honors thus far in his career.

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday night. Queen is a Livonia High School alumnus and the new Patrick Queen Stadium will be used for both Livonia High School and the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.

"It's crazy knowing kids now will be able to come on this field and see my name," Queen told WBRZ. "It's crazy, growing up in this parish, seeing the football players before me really motivated me and wanted me to play better. Now I'll just be able to be one of the faces that they kids look up to now."