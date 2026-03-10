72°
Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes strikes out seven in World Baseball Classic debut
HOUSTON, Tx. - Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes made a memorable World Baseball Classic debut as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace picked up the win as Team USA beat Mexico.
Skenes struck out seven batters through four innings of work without allowing any runs. The Americans are now 3-0 in pool play.
