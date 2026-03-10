72°
Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes strikes out seven in World Baseball Classic debut

3 hours 43 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 10:19 PM March 09, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

HOUSTON, Tx. - Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes made a memorable World Baseball Classic debut as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace picked up the win as Team USA beat Mexico.

Skenes struck out seven batters through four innings of work without allowing any runs. The Americans are now 3-0 in pool play.

