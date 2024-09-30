Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year

Courtesy: Pittsburgh Pirates X

PITTSBURGH — Former LSU Tiger and current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, a .198 bating average against, and 32 walks in 133 innings. He allowed only 10 home runs in his 23 starts.

He is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with an ERA below 2.00 in a single season in over a 100 years. The last time that happened was in 1918 when Scott Perry was on the bump for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Skenes is the second player from the Pirates to earn the Rookie of the Year award from Baseball America, as outfielder Andrew McCutchen won in 2009.

Skenes' rookie season also included starting for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game. He is only the fifth rookie to ever start the All-Star Game with the last being 26-year-old Japanese import Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in 1995.