Former LSU men's basketball player signs with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team

NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger, Will Baker, has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team for his chance at going pro.

Baker, who played at LSU during the 2023-2024 season, spent the past NBA season playing in the NBA G League.

While at LSU, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers finished the season 17-16.

The NBA 2K26 Summer League, starts on July 10 and runs through July 20th, 2025 in Las Vegas.