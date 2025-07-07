81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former LSU men's basketball player signs with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team

1 hour 49 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 7:16 PM July 07, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger, Will Baker, has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team for his chance at going pro.

Baker, who played at LSU during the 2023-2024 season, spent the past NBA season playing in the NBA G League.

While at LSU, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers finished the season 17-16.

The NBA 2K26 Summer League, starts on July 10 and runs through July 20th, 2025 in Las Vegas.

