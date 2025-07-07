81°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU men's basketball player signs with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team
NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger, Will Baker, has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team for his chance at going pro.
Baker, who played at LSU during the 2023-2024 season, spent the past NBA season playing in the NBA G League.
While at LSU, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers finished the season 17-16.
Trending News
The NBA 2K26 Summer League, starts on July 10 and runs through July 20th, 2025 in Las Vegas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers add incentives to fortified roof program with new state law
-
BRPD says they arrested alleged juvenile escapee; Office of Juvenile Justice says...
-
Loranger relying on tanker trucks to fuel water supply
-
City of St. Gabriel mourning after death of police captain
-
Sheriff says St. Gabriel officer found dead had supplied drugs to killer...
Sports Video
-
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC...
-
Former LSU men's basketball player gets a shot with the Pelicans Summer...
-
Sports2-A-Days: Catholic High Bears
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes home gold for USA on international stage
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou defeat Seguin River Monsters in both games Sunday