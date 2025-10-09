77°
Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese named as a Victoria's Secret runway model

Thursday, October 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese revealed she was named a Victoria's Secret runway model.

Reese made a post alongside Victoria's Secret on Instagram for the reveal, with the caption "Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement."

Reese currently plays for the Chicago Sky and won a national championship with the LSU women's basketball team in 2023.

