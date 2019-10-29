Former LSU athletes react to major NCAA shake-up

BATON ROUGE - The hot topic on sports talk radio today: the NCAA voting to allow players to make money off their fame.

As former LSU student-athletes, Jacob Hester and Justin Vincent have a little insight.

"I probably wouldn't be here right now," Vincent said on Hester's radio show.

"I think we could've both benefited from this if it had taken place," Hester said. "We were both very fortunate to be on national championship teams. You know, I don't know how much money that is. I don't know what the cost would have been."

The truth is no one does, but a few credible people have some thoughts.

"I think the money is greatly overstated," said Dr. Tommy Karam, a sports marketing professor at LSU. "I doubt there will be a millionaire in this whole batch just because I don't think there's that much of an allure from businesses."

As a man who talks sports for a living, and makes money from endorsements, radio host Matt Moscona agrees.

"The idea that you're going to have a student-athlete make high six or seven figures in payments from a local car dealership, it's not realistic," Moscona said.

But what about a player like Joe Burrow? He's certainly worth millions in the eyes of tiger fans. Could he get a huge endorsement deal with a national brand?

"A player like Joe Burrow wouldn't appeal to Nike yet. The number of student-athletes that realistically have a national scope, a Q score that would be of a national scale, is minuscule," Moscona said.

"Nike gave Odell Beckham a $5 million contract. That's it. And Odell is one of the premier players in all of sports. That's a premier NFL player and its only 5 million. I can't' see them rewarding a college athlete that much money. Plus they're only going to be here for a year," Karam said.

The NCAA is asking its three separate divisions to update their rules to allow the payment of student-athletes by 2021.