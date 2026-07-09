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Former Louisiana Lt. Governor brings political history lecture to Old Governor's Mansion
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday evening, the Old Governor's Mansion is hosting a historical lecture by former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne on the governors who followed Huey Long.
The lecture, titled "After Huey: The Elusive Road to Reform," covers Long's protégés, reformers and others who held the governor's office after the Kingfish's death. The event is happening on July 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free and a reception will follow the presentation.
Dardenne sat down with 2une In's John Pastorek to share more about the third installment in his four-part series on Louisiana's cultural and political history.
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