Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital Friday
BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday.
Sources close to Edwards say the former governor was taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon with respiratory issues.
Edwards was tested for COVID-19 and his results came back negative.
As a precaution, he will stay at the hospital overnight.
This is a developing story.
