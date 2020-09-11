Former Louisiana DEA agent arrested in Texas over alleged drug-trafficking scheme

MCALLEN, Tx. - A former Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly caught moving cocaine from Texas back to Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Johnny Domingue, 31, was taken into custody in McAllen on a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

The complaint accuses Domingue of buying four kilograms of cocaine for $100,000 and moving another four kilograms of cocaine between the months of July and September 2020.

On Wednesday, Domingue allegedly traveled to Edinburg and picked up a vehicle carrying eight kilograms of cocaine. Records suggest Domingue intended to transport the vehicle to Houston and Louisiana to distribute cocaine to buyers.

If convicted, Domingue faces a minimum of 10 years and a max of life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Domingue was also a federal task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Louisiana.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, in 2017 Domingue admitted to stealing drugs and money while on the job and was a major witness in the indictment of another DEA agent.