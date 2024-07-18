Latest Weather Blog
Former Lafourche art teacher sentenced 40 years for sexually abusing student in 2009
THIBODAUX - A former middle school teacher was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday morning for sexually abusing a student.
Ralph Ceramie Jr., 64, was sentenced to 40 years for molestation of a juvenile, 40 years for sexual battery of a minor under 13 and 10 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 after a three-day trial.
A former student initially reported the incident to school administrators, an internal investigation yielded little action, and law enforcement was not involved at the time. As an adult, the victim decided to come forward again, reporting the incident directly to law enforcement. Another victim testified regarding Cheramie's abuse from years prior.
Cheramie’s is set to begin his sentences with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Cheramie’s sentences are to be served concurrently.
Additional charges are pending against Cheramie in connection with another victim.
