Former La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets prison sentence in federal wire fraud case

Wednesday, January 11 2023
Source: The Times-Picayune
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Former State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison after she admitted to stealing money from Louisiana's Democratic party.

Prosecutors said Carter took more than $140,000 from the political party and her own campaign account and used it to gamble at casinos. 

She was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to report to federal court on March 6, according to the Times-Picayune

This is a developing story. 

