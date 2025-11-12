Latest Weather Blog
Former La. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder indicted after disappearance of state artifact
BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was indicted by a Baton Rouge grand jury Wednesday following the disappearance of an ancient cypress board that is considered a state artifact.
The board was last seen in his Gonzales legislative office; Schexnayder was charged with felony grand theft greater than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.
The indictment said Schexnayder "knowingly and intentionally committed theft of a rare Louisiana state artifact," and it also accused him of "intentionally refusing to perform a duty required of him as a public officer or employee."
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sought the indictment, according to court records.
“You don’t get to keep State property, it doesn’t belong to you," Murrill said to WBRZ.
